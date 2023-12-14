How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two squads at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-5) host the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (9-16-5) on Thursday, December 14 at Scotiabank Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs matchup on BSOH and ESPN+.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
|Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Blue Jackets Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 105 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 30th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 87 goals this season (2.9 per game), 16th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|28
|1
|20
|21
|10
|12
|-
|Boone Jenner
|29
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.7%
|Kirill Marchenko
|28
|9
|8
|17
|8
|18
|40.7%
|Adam Fantilli
|30
|8
|8
|16
|8
|13
|41.9%
|Dmitri Voronkov
|24
|6
|9
|15
|2
|3
|45.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 83 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 90 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 34 goals over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|26
|13
|23
|36
|17
|27
|27.8%
|Auston Matthews
|26
|21
|11
|32
|15
|28
|50.9%
|Mitchell Marner
|26
|11
|17
|28
|21
|25
|16.7%
|John Tavares
|26
|8
|18
|26
|18
|14
|61.4%
|Morgan Rielly
|26
|4
|16
|20
|26
|10
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.