Two squads at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings will match up when the fourth-place Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-5) host the 15th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (9-16-5) on Thursday, December 14 at Scotiabank Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can see the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs matchup on BSOH and ESPN+.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 105 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 30th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 87 goals this season (2.9 per game), 16th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 28 1 20 21 10 12 - Boone Jenner 29 13 5 18 10 12 55.7% Kirill Marchenko 28 9 8 17 8 18 40.7% Adam Fantilli 30 8 8 16 8 13 41.9% Dmitri Voronkov 24 6 9 15 2 3 45.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 83 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 90 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Maple Leafs have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 34 goals over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players