On Thursday, December 14, 2023, a pair of the league's top scorers -- Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.4 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.4) -- take the court when the Boston Celtics (17-5) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 117.4 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 109.0 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +185 scoring differential overall.

The Cavaliers have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 110.6 points per game (24th in league) and giving up 110.7 (seventh in NBA).

These two teams score 228 points per game combined, 1.5 more than this game's point total.

These teams together give up 219.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has covered 11 times in 22 chances against the spread this season.

Cleveland has compiled an 11-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +3500 +1300 - Celtics +375 +150 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.