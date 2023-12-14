Cavaliers vs. Celtics December 14 Tickets & Start Time
On Thursday, December 14, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.7 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6) -- hit the court when the Boston Celtics (14-4) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley is averaging 16.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He's also sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Cavaliers are receiving 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Mitchell this season.
- Max Strus is putting up 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 43.0% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.
- Darius Garland gets the Cavaliers 19.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while averaging 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caris LeVert gives the Cavaliers 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum averages 27.7 points, 4.1 assists and 8.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jaylen Brown posts 21.9 points, 3.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.
- Jrue Holiday puts up 12.4 points, 7.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Derrick White posts 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Al Horford averages 6.9 points, 6.6 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Cavaliers
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|110.8
|106.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.7
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.6%
|36.0%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
