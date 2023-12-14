Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (17-5) are 8.5-point favorites against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Garden. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|226.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 12 of 24 games this season.
- The average total for Cleveland's games this season is 221.3 points, 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Cleveland is 11-13-0 ATS this year.
- The Cavaliers have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.
Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|11
|50%
|117.4
|228
|109
|219.7
|226.5
|Cavaliers
|12
|50%
|110.6
|228
|110.7
|219.7
|222.4
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Cavaliers have hit the over four times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 4-8-0 record) than away (.583, 7-5-0).
- The Cavaliers score only 1.6 more points per game (110.6) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (109).
- When it scores more than 109 points, Cleveland is 9-6 against the spread and 9-6 overall.
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|11-13
|2-0
|12-12
|Celtics
|11-11
|7-6
|11-11
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Celtics
|110.6
|117.4
|24
|7
|9-6
|10-6
|9-6
|14-2
|110.7
|109
|7
|4
|9-7
|9-3
|12-4
|11-1
