Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and others in the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Cavaliers vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -106)

Mitchell's 27.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.7 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (5.5).

Mitchell averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Thursday's over/under.

Mitchell averages 3.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +146)

The 14.5-point total set for Max Strus on Thursday is 0.4 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Thursday.

Strus has averaged 3.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday (3.5).

Strus has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 22.5-point prop bet set for Darius Garland on Thursday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

His per-game rebounding average of 2.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (2.5).

Garland has collected 6.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Thursday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -185)

Thursday's points prop bet for Tatum is 27.5 points. That's 0.1 more than his season average of 27.4.

He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +146)

The 22.5-point prop bet set for Jaylen Brown on Thursday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.

He grabs 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brown's assists average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

