The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, take the court versus the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 12, Garland produced 26 points and seven assists in a 120-113 loss against the Celtics.

If you'd like to make predictions on Garland's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.8 20.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.5 Assists 6.5 6.1 6.1 PRA -- 29.7 29.2 PR -- 23.6 23.1 3PM 2.5 1.7 1.9



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Garland has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Garland's Cavaliers average 100.6 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.7 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109 points per game.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 23.9 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 13.8 makes per game, 24th in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 38 26 2 7 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.