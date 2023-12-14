Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (17-5) will host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) at TD Garden on Thursday, December 14, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game Info

Donovan Mitchell vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 832.8 966.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.8 43.9 Fantasy Rank 12 14

Donovan Mitchell vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell provides the Cavaliers 27.4 points, 5.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

The Cavaliers have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 110.6 points per game (24th in league) and conceding 110.7 (seventh in NBA).

The 44.3 rebounds per game Cleveland accumulates rank 13th in the league. Their opponents pull down 43.6.

The Cavaliers knock down 11.5 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in NBA), compared to the 12.2 their opponents make, shooting 36% from deep.

Cleveland has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 14.2 (eighth in league).

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum averages 27.4 points, 8.8 boards and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game with a +185 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.4 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 109 per outing (fourth in the league).

The 46.8 rebounds per game Boston averages rank third in the league, and are 3.9 more than the 42.9 its opponents collect per contest.

The Celtics connect on 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc (16th in the NBA). They are making 1.9 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 13.8 per game while shooting 36.7%.

Boston has committed 1.6 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.1 (14th in NBA action) while forcing 11.5 (29th in the league).

Donovan Mitchell vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game 4.0 7.9 Usage Percentage 31.9% 30.2% True Shooting Pct 58.0% 61.3% Total Rebound Pct 8.8% 12.9% Assist Pct 23.9% 18.8%

