Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 14?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Emil Bemstrom score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bemstrom stats and insights
- Bemstrom has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Bemstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|10:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:39
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
