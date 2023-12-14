Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. There are prop bets for Provorov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ivan Provorov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

In two of 30 games this season, Provorov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Provorov has registered a point in a game 14 times this season out of 30 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 12 of 30 games this year, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Provorov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Provorov has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 30 Games 3 15 Points 0 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

