Will Kirill Marchenko Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 14?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kirill Marchenko a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchenko stats and insights
- Marchenko has scored in nine of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 12.9% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 83 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|16:14
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|W 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
