West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lewis County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Lewis County, West Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Lewis County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewis County High School at Fairmont Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
