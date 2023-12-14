The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-5), host the 15th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (9-16-5), on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ESPN+.

The Blue Jackets have put up 29 goals during their last 10 outings, while allowing 30 goals. A total of 21 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in five power-play goals (23.8%). They are 4-5-1 over those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-275)

Maple Leafs (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 9-16-5 record this season and are 1-5-6 in games that have needed overtime.

In the 11 games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Blue Jackets scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Columbus has earned three points (1-7-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Blue Jackets have earned 20 points in their 17 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Columbus has recorded a single power-play goal in eight games and registered 13 points with a record of 5-0-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.9 24th 16th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3.5 29th 10th 32.2 Shots 29.4 26th 24th 32 Shots Allowed 34.3 29th 6th 25% Power Play % 14.12% 25th 16th 80% Penalty Kill % 85.88% 6th

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

