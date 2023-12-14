The Cleveland Cavaliers, Max Strus included, take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Strus, in his last game (December 12 loss against the Celtics), put up 17 points and nine rebounds.

In this piece we'll dive into Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.1 13.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.2 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA -- 23.5 22.2 PR -- 19.6 18.4 3PM 3.5 2.9 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Strus's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Strus has made 5.0 field goals per game, which adds up to 12.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 25.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Strus' opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.6 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Giving up 109 points per contest, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are third in the league, giving up 23.9 per game.

The Celtics concede 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Max Strus vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 37 17 9 3 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.