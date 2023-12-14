Scan the injury report for the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8), which currently has nine players listed, as the Raiders prepare for their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, December 14 at 8:15 PM .

The Raiders head into this matchup after a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in their most recent game.

Their last time out, the Chargers fell to the Denver Broncos 24-7.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Questionable Curtis Bolton LB Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Out Andre James C Ankle Out Brandon Facyson CB Shin Questionable Maxx Crosby DE Knee Questionable Amik Robertson CB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Davante Adams WR Illness Questionable Adam Butler DT Ankle Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Josh Palmer WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Ankle Out Zion Johnson OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nick Williams DL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Justin Hollins OLB Knee Full Participation In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable Donald Parham TE Shoulder Questionable Gerald Everett TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice

Raiders vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total offense (277.7 yards per game), but they've been slightly better on defense, ranking 16th with 335.1 yards allowed per game.

The Raiders rank fifth-worst in scoring offense (15.5 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking ninth with 19.9 points allowed per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Raiders rank 22nd in the NFL with 197.1 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in passing yards allowed per contest (207.7).

Las Vegas has been a bottom-five run offense this season, ranking worst with 80.6 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders are ranked 25th in the NFL (127.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Raiders have forced 14 total turnovers (26th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 24 times (29th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -10, the second-worst in the NFL.

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers have been struggling defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 375.1 total yards surrendered per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, posting 334.3 total yards per contest (17th-ranked).

The Chargers are generating 21.7 points per contest on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 21.7 points per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.

The Chargers' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, allowing 261.9 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 10th with 238.3 passing yards per contest.

Los Angeles is posting 96.0 rushing yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 113.2 rushing yards per game (16th-ranked) on defense.

With 17 forced turnovers (19th in NFL) and 14 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL) this season, the Chargers rank 11th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +3.

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-3)

Raiders (-3) Moneyline: Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135)

Raiders (-160), Chargers (+135) Total: 34.5 points

