When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sean Kuraly score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

Kuraly has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Kuraly has no points on the power play.

Kuraly averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.6%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:21 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:42 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

