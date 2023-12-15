West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Berkeley County, West Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Berkeley County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shalom Christian Academy at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Martinsburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
