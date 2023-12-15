Marshall vs. Jacksonville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 15
Friday's contest features the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) matching up at Swisher Gymnasium (on December 15) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-72 victory for Marshall, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Thundering Herd enter this contest on the heels of a 115-56 victory against Salem (WV) on Monday.
Marshall vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 75, Jacksonville 72
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- On December 2, the Thundering Herd captured their best win of the season, a 91-88 victory over the Florida Gators, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to our computer rankings.
- Marshall has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins
- 91-88 at home over Florida (No. 83) on December 2
- 79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 112) on November 12
Marshall Leaders
- Abby Beeman: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
- Aislynn Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Breanna Campbell: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd outscore opponents by 12.8 points per game (posting 86.4 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and conceding 73.6 per outing, 320th in college basketball) and have a +102 scoring differential.
