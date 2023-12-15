Friday's contest features the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) matching up at Swisher Gymnasium (on December 15) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-72 victory for Marshall, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Thundering Herd enter this contest on the heels of a 115-56 victory against Salem (WV) on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Marshall 75, Jacksonville 72

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Schedule Analysis

  • On December 2, the Thundering Herd captured their best win of the season, a 91-88 victory over the Florida Gators, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to our computer rankings.
  • Marshall has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 91-88 at home over Florida (No. 83) on December 2
  • 79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 112) on November 12

Marshall Leaders

  • Abby Beeman: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
  • Aislynn Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
  • Breanna Campbell: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Performance Insights

  • The Thundering Herd outscore opponents by 12.8 points per game (posting 86.4 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and conceding 73.6 per outing, 320th in college basketball) and have a +102 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.