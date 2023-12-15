The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) will visit the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Marshall vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd's 86.4 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 70.9 the Dolphins give up to opponents.
  • Marshall is 4-2 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
  • Jacksonville's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 86.4 points.
  • The Dolphins put up six fewer points per game (67.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (73.6).
  • When Jacksonville scores more than 73.6 points, it is 1-1.
  • Marshall has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The Dolphins are making 41% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Thundering Herd concede to opponents (46.1%).
  • The Thundering Herd make 41.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% more than the Dolphins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marshall Leaders

  • Abby Beeman: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
  • Aislynn Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
  • Breanna Campbell: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
  • Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Morehead State L 67-64 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/2/2023 Florida W 91-88 Cam Henderson Center
12/11/2023 Salem (WV) W 115-56 Cam Henderson Center
12/15/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
12/17/2023 @ Elon - Schar Center
12/21/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

