The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) will visit the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marshall vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd's 86.4 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 70.9 the Dolphins give up to opponents.

Marshall is 4-2 when it scores more than 70.9 points.

Jacksonville's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 86.4 points.

The Dolphins put up six fewer points per game (67.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (73.6).

When Jacksonville scores more than 73.6 points, it is 1-1.

Marshall has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.

The Dolphins are making 41% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Thundering Herd concede to opponents (46.1%).

The Thundering Herd make 41.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% more than the Dolphins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

16.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Aislynn Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Breanna Campbell: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Schedule