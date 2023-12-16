Coming off a victory last time out, the New Jersey Devils will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ will air this Devils versus Blue Jackets game.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/24/2023 Devils Blue Jackets 2-1 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 110 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 93 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 29 1 22 23 10 13 - Boone Jenner 29 13 5 18 10 12 55.7% Ivan Provorov 31 2 15 17 18 6 - Kirill Marchenko 29 9 8 17 9 19 37.5% Johnny Gaudreau 31 5 11 16 12 10 0%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 95 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 21st in NHL action in goals against.

The Devils rank 11th in the NHL with 94 goals scored (3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Devils have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players