Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Devils on December 16, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jack Hughes, Zachary Werenski and others are available in the New Jersey Devils-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Werenski drives the offense for Columbus with 23 points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 22 assists in 29 games (playing 24:24 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Columbus' Ivan Provorov is among the top offensive players on the team with 17 total points (two goals and 15 assists).
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Hughes has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 34 points in 22 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Kraken
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canucks
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|6
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Kraken
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 5
|2
|0
|2
|5
