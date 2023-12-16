Two of the league's top scorers square off when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) host Trae Young (eighth, 27.7 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 119 - Hawks 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 2.5)

Cavaliers (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-4.3)

Cavaliers (-4.3) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Cavaliers sport a 12-13-0 ATS record this season compared to the 6-18-0 mark from the Hawks.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 4-6 against the spread compared to the 2-6 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 2.5-point underdog.

Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48% of the time this season (12 out of 25). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (15 out of 24).

The Cavaliers have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-6) this season while the Hawks have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-8).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are putting up 110.5 points per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 110.9 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

Cleveland is pulling down 44.1 boards per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest (12th-ranked).

When it comes to assists, the Cavaliers are putting up only 24.9 assists per game (fifth-worst in league).

Cleveland ranks 21st in the NBA with 14 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 14.1 forced turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers rank fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are making 11.4 threes per game (25th-ranked in league).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.