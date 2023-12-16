The Atlanta Hawks (10-14) will look to Trae Young (eighth in NBA, 27.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Donovan Mitchell (ninth in league, 27.6) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

Cleveland has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank 10th.

The Cavaliers average 12 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Hawks give up (122.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are averaging 109.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 111.5 points per contest.

Cleveland is allowing 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (111.3).

In terms of three-pointers, the Cavaliers have played worse at home this year, draining 11 threes per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 11.8 per game and a 35.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Injuries