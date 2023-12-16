The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Donovan Mitchell and others in this game.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Saturday's points prop bet for Mitchell is 32.5 points. That's 4.9 more than his season average of 27.6.

He has pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (5.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Mitchell's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Get Mitchell gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.