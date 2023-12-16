Will Cole Sillinger Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cole Sillinger a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Sillinger stats and insights
- Sillinger has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Sillinger has zero points on the power play.
- Sillinger averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.3%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Sillinger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|14:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|14:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Home
|L 3-2
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
