For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cole Sillinger a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

Sillinger has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Sillinger averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.3%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:10 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:25 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

