The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) visit the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Colts vs. Steelers?

  • Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: NFL Network
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model projects the Colts to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (3.4 to 1).
  • The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 54.1%.
  • The Colts have won all four of the games they have been the moneyline favorite this season.
  • Indianapolis has won all four games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -118 or shorter.
  • The Steelers have entered the game as underdogs seven times this season and won four of those games.
  • This season, Pittsburgh has won four of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -102 on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-1)
    • The Colts have covered the spread eight times this season (8-5-0).
    • In games they have played as 1-point favorites or more, Indianapolis has a perfect ATS record of 5-0.
    • The Steelers have covered the spread seven times over 13 games with a set spread.
    • In games as an underdog by 1 point or more so far this year, the Steelers have gone 4-3 against the spread.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (42.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 2.1 fewer points per game (40.4) than this game's total of 42.5 points.
    • The Colts and the Steelers have seen their opponents average a combined 2.1 more points per game than the point total of 42.5 set in this matchup.
    • Nine of the Colts' 13 games with a set total have hit the over (69.2%).
    • Steelers games have hit the over in three out of 13 opportunities (23.1%).

    Zack Moss Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    12 62.6 5 14.3 1

    Mitchell Trubisky Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    4 115.8 3 13.3 1

