The New Jersey Devils (15-11-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (10-16-5) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+. The Devils defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime in their last game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 6-5 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Blue Jackets have gone 4-5-1 in their past 10 contests, putting up 33 goals while conceding 34 in that time. On 20 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (30.0%).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Blue Jackets 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+180)

Blue Jackets (+180) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 2-5-7 record in overtime games this season and a 10-16-5 overall record.

Columbus has earned 10 points (3-5-4) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Columbus has earned three points (1-7-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals 18 times, earning 22 points from those matchups (9-5-4).

This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in nine games and registered 15 points with a record of 6-0-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 2-4-2 (six points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 23 times this season, and earned 19 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 3 20th 28th 3.52 Goals Allowed 3.55 29th 11th 32.1 Shots 29.6 25th 8th 29.4 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 1st 31.82% Power Play % 14.94% 25th 26th 75.58% Penalty Kill % 85.06% 7th

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

