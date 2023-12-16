The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts are set to play in a Week 15 matchup at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Diontae Johnson score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has 475 yards receiving on 37 receptions (67 targets), with three TDs, averaging 52.8 yards per game.

Johnson has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Diontae Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 6 3 48 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 5 79 0 Week 8 Jaguars 14 8 85 0 Week 9 Titans 9 7 90 1 Week 10 Packers 4 1 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 8 2 16 0 Week 12 @Bengals 8 4 50 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 33 1 Week 14 Patriots 7 3 57 1

