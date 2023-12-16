The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

Gudbranson has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Gudbranson has no points on the power play.

Gudbranson's shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:45 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:47 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

