George Pickens will be running routes against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Pickens has hauled in 49 catches for a team-high 767 yards and three TDs this year so far this season. He has been targeted on 84 occasions, and averages 59.0 yards receiving.

Pickens vs. the Colts

Pickens vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed 14 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Indianapolis on the season.

The 226.1 passing yards the Colts concede per game makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Colts have the No. 8 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 15 this season (1.2 per game).

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Pickens Receiving Insights

Pickens, in eight of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pickens has been targeted on 84 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (20.5% target share).

He has 767 receiving yards on 84 targets to rank 23rd in league play with 9.1 yards per target.

Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

Pickens (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 19.4% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

