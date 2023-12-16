George Pickens versus the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Kenny Moore II is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the Steelers face the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you below.

Steelers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network

George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 96.2 7.4 33 96 6.67

George Pickens vs. Kenny Moore II Insights

George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense

George Pickens has registered 49 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 767 (59 yards per game). He's been targeted 84 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, Pittsburgh is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, ranking fifth-last in the NFL with 2,337 total passing yards (179.8 per game). It also ranks 26th in yards per attempt (5.7).

With just 210 points (16.2 per game), the Steelers are having trouble finding the end zone this year.

Pittsburgh has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 31.5 times per contest, which is eighth in the league.

In the red zone, the Steelers air it out less often than most of the league, throwing 36 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Kenny Moore II & the Colts' Defense

Kenny Moore II has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 81 tackles, eight TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended.

Defensively, Indianapolis is ranked 17th in passing yards conceded in the league, at 2,939 (226.1 per game).

The Colts' points-against average on defense is 25.4 per game, fourth-worst in the league.

Indianapolis has allowed over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Colts have allowed 14 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

George Pickens vs. Kenny Moore II Advanced Stats

George Pickens Kenny Moore II Rec. Targets 84 61 Def. Targets Receptions 49 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.7 44 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 767 81 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 59 6.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 229 8 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 1.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

