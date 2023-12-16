The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ivan Provorov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, Provorov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (three shots).

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 22:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:12 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:05 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

