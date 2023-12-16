Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has a good matchup in Week 15 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), playing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are giving up the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL, 131.5 per game.

On the ground, Warren has accumulated 612 yards rushing on 109 attempts (47.1 ypg), with three rushing TDs. Warren has compiled 42 catches this season for 272 yards.

Warren vs. the Colts

Warren vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games The Colts have allowed 100 or more yards to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed 13 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Colts have given up two or more rushing TDs to six opposing rushers this season.

The 131.5 rushing yards per game allowed by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts have the No. 30 defense in the NFL in rushing TDs allowed, giving up 19 this season (1.5 per game).

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-111)

Warren Rushing Insights

Warren hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his 13 opportunities this season (38.5%).

The Steelers have passed 54.0% of the time and run 46.0% this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 348 rushes this season. He's taken 109 of those carries (31.3%).

Warren has a rushing touchdown in three games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has three total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (27.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Warren Receiving Insights

Warren, in seven of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Warren has received 13.0% of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He is averaging 5.1 yards per target (123rd in NFL play), picking up 272 yards on 53 passes thrown his way.

Having played 13 games this year, Warren has not had a TD reception.

Warren (three red zone targets) has been targeted 8.3% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 129 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 ATT / 101 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

