Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kent Johnson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Johnson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Johnson has no points on the power play.
- Johnson's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|14:58
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 2-0
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
