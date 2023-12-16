The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) after victories in four straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

Marshall is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 219th.

The Thundering Herd's 75.1 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 70.7 the Spartans give up.

When it scores more than 70.7 points, Marshall is 3-5.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (79.4).

In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (73.6).

Marshall drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.6%).

