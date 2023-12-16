How to Watch Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) after victories in four straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- UNC Wilmington vs Georgia Southern (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Appalachian State vs Gardner-Webb (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
Marshall Stats Insights
- Marshall is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 219th.
- The Thundering Herd's 75.1 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 70.7 the Spartans give up.
- When it scores more than 70.7 points, Marshall is 3-5.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Marshall averaged 5.1 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (79.4).
- In 2022-23, the Thundering Herd conceded 4.2 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (73.6).
- Marshall drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (34.6%).
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Duquesne
|L 85-72
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Ohio
|W 74-69
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/13/2023
|@ Toledo
|L 88-87
|Savage Arena
|12/16/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/18/2023
|Bluefield Col.
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
