Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-5) will play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Marshall Games
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 13.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 10.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 14.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|208th
|74
|Points Scored
|78.9
|102nd
|341st
|80.9
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|126th
|83rd
|35.6
|Rebounds
|32
|238th
|64th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|253rd
|247th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9.4
|43rd
|109th
|14.6
|Assists
|13.6
|161st
|284th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|8.4
|12th
