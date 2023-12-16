Will Mathieu Olivier Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Mathieu Olivier going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Olivier stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Olivier scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Olivier has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Olivier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|11:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|10:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|8:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
