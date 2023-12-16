Will Mitchell Trubisky Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 15?
With the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Mitchell Trubisky a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Trubisky will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Mitchell Trubisky score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- Trubisky has 53 yards on 14 carries (13.3 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.
- Trubisky has had one game with a rushing TD.
Mitchell Trubisky Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|@Texans
|3
|5
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|15
|27
|138
|1
|2
|3
|18
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|11
|17
|117
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Week 14
|Patriots
|22
|35
|190
|1
|1
|8
|30
|1
Rep Mitchell Trubisky with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.