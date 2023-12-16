With the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 (Saturday at 4:30 PM ET), is Mitchell Trubisky a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Mitchell Trubisky score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Trubisky has 53 yards on 14 carries (13.3 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.

Trubisky has had one game with a rushing TD.

Mitchell Trubisky Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Texans 3 5 18 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Jaguars 15 27 138 1 2 3 18 0 Week 13 Cardinals 11 17 117 1 0 3 5 0 Week 14 Patriots 22 35 190 1 1 8 30 1

