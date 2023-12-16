Who has the advantage under center when Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) clash with Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to play in this matchup, keep reading.

Steelers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Gardner Minshew Matchup

Mitchell Trubisky 2023 Stats Gardner Minshew 4 Games Played 12 60.7% Completion % 63.2% 463 (115.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,524 (210.3) 3 Touchdowns 11 3 Interceptions 8 53 (13.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 57 (4.8) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Mitchell Trubisky Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 199.5 yards

: Over/Under 199.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Colts Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Colts have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 29th in the NFL by giving up 25.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in the NFL with 357.6 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis ranks 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,939) and eighth in passing TDs allowed (15).

Against the run, the Colts are struggling this season, with 1,710 rushing yards allowed (26th in NFL). They rank 30th with 19 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Indianapolis ranks 13th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 37.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 16th at 54.8%.

Gardner Minshew Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 234.5 yards

: Over/Under 234.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Steelers Defensive Stats

