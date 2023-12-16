Will Najee Harris Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Najee Harris did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 15 contest against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday. All of Harris' stats can be found below.
Harris has season stats that include 690 rushing yards on 171 carries (4.0 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus 24 receptions on 33 targets for 149 yards.
Najee Harris Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Steelers.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM
Harris 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|171
|690
|4
|4.0
|33
|24
|149
|0
Harris Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|6
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|10
|43
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|19
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|14
|71
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|14
|37
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|14
|53
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|7
|13
|0
|5
|42
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|16
|69
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|16
|82
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|12
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Bengals
|15
|99
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|16
|63
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Patriots
|12
|29
|0
|3
|19
|0
