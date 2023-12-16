The UCLA Bruins (5-3) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bruins have given up to their opponents (36.5%).

Ohio State has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.5% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 45th.

The Buckeyes score an average of 80.8 points per game, 22 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins give up.

Ohio State is 8-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (68.1).

At home, the Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 76.3.

Ohio State made more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

