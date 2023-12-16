Pat Freiermuth has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Colts have conceded 226.1 passing yards per game, 17th in the league.

Freiermuth's 37 targets have led to 24 receptions for 227 yards (and an average of 28.4 per game) and two scores.

Freiermuth vs. the Colts

Freiermuth vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 39 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 39 REC YPG / REC TD Indianapolis has allowed five opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 226.1 passing yards the Colts concede per game makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Colts' defense ranks eighth in the NFL with 15 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Pat Freiermuth Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Freiermuth Receiving Insights

Freiermuth, in two of eight games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Freiermuth has been targeted on 37 of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (9.0% target share).

He has racked up 6.1 yards per target (227 yards on 37 targets).

Freiermuth has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 11.1% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Freiermuth has been targeted six times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts).

Freiermuth's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

