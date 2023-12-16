The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) will look to upset the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Colts take on the Steelers. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Steelers vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have been winning one time, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up five times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Colts have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost nine times, and tied two times in 13 games this year.

The Colts have won the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 13 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times.

The Colts have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.9 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

The Colts have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

Steelers vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers have had the lead after the first half two times (2-0 in those games) and have been behind after the first half 11 times (5-6) through 13 games this season.

The Colts have been leading after the first half in seven games this season and have trailed after the first half in six games.

2nd Half

Out of 13 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half six times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

In 13 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, lost seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12.6 points on average in the second half.

