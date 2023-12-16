The Pittsburgh Steelers' (7-6) injury report heading into their game against the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) currently includes 10 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:30 PM on Saturday, December 16 from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Watch the Steelers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Steelers' last game was a 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots.

In their most recent game, the Colts lost 34-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Najee Harris RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Out Diontae Johnson WR Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Isaac Seumalo OG Shoulder Questionable James Pierre CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Damontae Kazee S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice T.J. Watt LB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Alex Highsmith LB Concussion Probable Cameron Heyward DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Elandon Roberts LB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jonathan Taylor RB Thumb Out Braden Smith OT Knee Out Segun Olubi LB Hip Out DeForest Buckner DT Back Full Participation In Practice Zaire Franklin LB Illness Full Participation In Practice E.J. Speed LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Will Mallory TE Ribs Full Participation In Practice Julius Brents CB Quad Full Participation In Practice Jaylon Jones CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Colts Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Colts or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Steelers Season Insights

With 292.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 21st, giving up 344.8 total yards per game.

The Steelers rank fifth-worst in points per game (16.2), but they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL with 19.2 points surrendered per contest.

The Steelers' passing game has been struggling, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 179.8 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 226.9 passing yards per contest (21st-ranked).

From an offensive standpoint, Pittsburgh is accumulating 112.8 rushing yards per contest (15th-ranked). It ranks 21st in the NFL on defense (117.9 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Steelers have produced 21 forced turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 11 times, leading to a +10 turnover margin, which ranks second-best in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Colts Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Colts (-1.5)

Colts (-1.5) Moneyline: Colts (-125), Steelers (+105)

Colts (-125), Steelers (+105) Total: 42.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Colts-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.