Steelers vs. Colts Injury Report — Week 15
The Pittsburgh Steelers' (7-6) injury report heading into their game against the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) currently includes 10 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:30 PM on Saturday, December 16 from Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Steelers' last game was a 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots.
In their most recent game, the Colts lost 34-14 to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Ankle
|Out
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|James Pierre
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Damontae Kazee
|S
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Alex Highsmith
|LB
|Concussion
|Probable
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Elandon Roberts
|LB
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Thumb
|Out
|Braden Smith
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Hip
|Out
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Julius Brents
|CB
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Other Week 15 Injury Reports
Steelers vs. Colts Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Steelers Season Insights
- With 292.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 21st, giving up 344.8 total yards per game.
- The Steelers rank fifth-worst in points per game (16.2), but they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL with 19.2 points surrendered per contest.
- The Steelers' passing game has been struggling, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 179.8 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 226.9 passing yards per contest (21st-ranked).
- From an offensive standpoint, Pittsburgh is accumulating 112.8 rushing yards per contest (15th-ranked). It ranks 21st in the NFL on defense (117.9 rushing yards surrendered per game).
- The Steelers have produced 21 forced turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 11 times, leading to a +10 turnover margin, which ranks second-best in the NFL.
Steelers vs. Colts Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Colts (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Colts (-125), Steelers (+105)
- Total: 42.5 points
