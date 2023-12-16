The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

How to Watch Colts vs. Steelers

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NFL Network

Steelers Insights

The Steelers average 9.2 fewer points per game (16.2) than the Colts allow (25.4).

The Steelers collect 65.1 fewer yards per game (292.5) than the Colts allow (357.6).

This season Pittsburgh runs for 18.7 fewer yards per game (112.8) than Indianapolis allows (131.5).

The Steelers have turned the ball over 11 times, 10 fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (21).

Steelers Away Performance

On the road, the Steelers score 15.8 points per game and give up 17.6. That's less than they score (16.2) and allow (19.2) overall.

The Steelers' average yards gained away from home (305.6) is higher than their overall average (292.5). But their average yards conceded in road games (329.6) is lower than overall (344.8).

Pittsburgh's average yards passing in road games (179.6) is lower than its overall average (179.8). But its average yards conceded away from home (236.8) is higher than overall (226.9).

On the road, the Steelers accumulate 126 rushing yards per game and concede 92.8. That's more than they gain overall (112.8), and less than they allow (117.9).

On the road, the Steelers convert 37.5% of third downs and allow 36.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (34.8%), and less than they allow (39.3%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati W 16-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Arizona L 24-10 CBS 12/7/2023 New England L 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis - NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati - NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle - FOX 1/7/2024 at Baltimore - -

