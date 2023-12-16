How to Watch UCLA vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) battle the UCLA Bruins (5-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at State Farm Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UCLA vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UCLA Stats Insights
- The Bruins make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- UCLA is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bruins sit at 190th.
- The 69.1 points per game the Bruins average are only 1.8 more points than the Buckeyes allow (67.3).
- UCLA is 4-1 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.0% from the field, 10.5% higher than the 36.5% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
- Ohio State has put together an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.5% from the field.
- The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 45th.
- The Buckeyes score an average of 80.8 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 58.8 the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Ohio State is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 69.1 points.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, UCLA scored eight more points per game (77.8) than it did in road games (69.8).
- Defensively the Bruins were better at home last season, allowing 57.5 points per game, compared to 61.4 on the road.
- When playing at home, UCLA made 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than away from home (5.7). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to away from home (37.1%).
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1.
- The Buckeyes conceded 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
- Ohio State made more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (36.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 69-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 66-65
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/19/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Minnesota
|W 84-74
|Value City Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.