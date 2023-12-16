How to Watch the UConn vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UConn Huskies (6-3) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (10-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX
UConn vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score 12.9 more points per game (78.5) than the Huskies allow (65.6).
- Louisville is 9-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
- UConn has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Huskies record 77.4 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 57.1 the Cardinals give up.
- UConn has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 57.1 points.
- Louisville has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
- The Huskies shoot 47.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies concede.
UConn Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Nina Rickards: 7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%
- Nyla Harris: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)
Louisville Leaders
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Texas
|L 80-68
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Ball State
|W 90-63
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|North Carolina
|W 76-64
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|Louisville
|-
|XL Center
|12/18/2023
|Butler
|-
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Toronto Metropolitan
|-
|Mattamy Athletic Centre
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-40
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/10/2023
|Kentucky
|W 73-61
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/13/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-48
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|Washington
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
