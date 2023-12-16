The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) square off against the UMass Minutemen (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPNU.

West Virginia vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Minutemen allow to opponents.
  • West Virginia has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Minutemen are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at 141st.
  • The Mountaineers record 7.8 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Minutemen give up (72.0).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, West Virginia put up 7.8 more points per game (79.4) than it did in away games (71.6).
  • The Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).
  • At home, West Virginia averaged 0.9 more threes per game (7.8) than on the road (6.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 St. John's L 79-73 WVU Coliseum
12/6/2023 Pittsburgh L 80-63 WVU Coliseum
12/9/2023 Drexel W 66-60 WVU Coliseum
12/16/2023 UMass - MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford - WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo - WVU Coliseum

