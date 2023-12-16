The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) square off against the UMass Minutemen (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on ESPNU.

West Virginia vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Minutemen allow to opponents.

West Virginia has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Minutemen are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Mountaineers sit at 141st.

The Mountaineers record 7.8 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Minutemen give up (72.0).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, West Virginia put up 7.8 more points per game (79.4) than it did in away games (71.6).

The Mountaineers allowed 69.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.6).

At home, West Virginia averaged 0.9 more threes per game (7.8) than on the road (6.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to on the road (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule