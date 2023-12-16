The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) face the UMass Minutemen (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPNU.

West Virginia vs. UMass Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

West Virginia Players to Watch

Jesse Edwards: 15.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK Quinn Slazinski: 16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Josiah Harris: 6.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ofri Naveh: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

West Virginia vs. UMass Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG UMass AVG UMass Rank 340th 64.1 Points Scored 84.8 26th 52nd 64.6 Points Allowed 69.2 147th 107th 35 Rebounds 38.2 33rd 83rd 10.6 Off. Rebounds 13.2 14th 295th 5.9 3pt Made 8 128th 295th 11.3 Assists 19.8 8th 135th 11.3 Turnovers 9.8 47th

