West Virginia vs. UMass December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-4) face the UMass Minutemen (4-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPNU.
West Virginia vs. UMass Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jesse Edwards: 15.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Quinn Slazinski: 16.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 6.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 5.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
UMass Players to Watch
West Virginia vs. UMass Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|UMass AVG
|UMass Rank
|340th
|64.1
|Points Scored
|84.8
|26th
|52nd
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|147th
|107th
|35
|Rebounds
|38.2
|33rd
|83rd
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.2
|14th
|295th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8
|128th
|295th
|11.3
|Assists
|19.8
|8th
|135th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|9.8
|47th
