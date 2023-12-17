Amari Cooper has a favorable matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Chicago Bears in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears concede 230.8 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the league.

Cooper has 57 receptions (while being targeted 105 times) for a team-high 876 yards and two TDs, averaging 67.4 yards per game.

Cooper vs. the Bears

Cooper vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 22 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 230.8 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Bears have given up 24 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 29th in the league.

Amari Cooper Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Cooper Receiving Insights

Cooper, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 13 games this season.

Cooper has received 21.9% of his team's 480 passing attempts this season (105 targets).

He has 876 receiving yards on 105 targets to rank 43rd in league play with 8.3 yards per target.

In two of 13 games this season, Cooper has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (7.7%).

Cooper (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 17.8% of the time in the red zone (45 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Cooper's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

