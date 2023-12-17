The Cleveland Browns (8-5) face the Chicago Bears (5-8) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Browns favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 37 points has been set for the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Browns and the Bears and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Browns vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Browns have had the lead four times, have trailed six times, and have been tied three times.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have been winning six times, have been losing five times, and have been tied two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

3rd Quarter

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Cleveland is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Browns have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and tied one time.

Cleveland's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

The Bears have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in six games.

Browns vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Browns have been winning seven times (6-1 in those games) and have been behind six times (2-4).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bears have led four times (3-1 in those games), have been losing seven times (1-6), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

2nd Half

The Browns have won the second half in five games this season (4-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in eight games (4-4).

Cleveland's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.8 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bears have won the second half in seven games, been outscored in the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in two games.

